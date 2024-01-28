NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $485,000 Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,779 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 35.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 319,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 83,973 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.0% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 7,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,043 shares of company stock worth $7,684,311. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

