NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $523,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 42.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 137.1% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 301,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,595,000 after acquiring an additional 174,205 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $243.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.79. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.91.

View Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.