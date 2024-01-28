NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 755,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

