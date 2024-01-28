NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

