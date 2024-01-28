NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $55.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

