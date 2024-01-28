NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,692 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 66,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

VLO stock opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.73.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.