NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $102,351,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $3,619,911.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,619,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $3,619,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,619,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $89,858,006 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

