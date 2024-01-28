Needham & Company LLC Cuts Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target to $107.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLXS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $93.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus has a one year low of $83.84 and a one year high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Plexus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 402,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,510,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

