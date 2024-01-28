Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YOU. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clear Secure from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.17.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clear Secure

Clear Secure Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 993.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,110,000 after acquiring an additional 143,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,921 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,641,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,342,000 after acquiring an additional 811,586 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,168 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.