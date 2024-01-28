Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.

RYTM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $44.35 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,309.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $250,800.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,758. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 368.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,139 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.