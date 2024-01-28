NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Trimmed by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,552,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,208,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 783,845 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average is $80.16. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.