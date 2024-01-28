New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of GBR opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.51.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Concept Energy
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Stock Average Calculator
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.