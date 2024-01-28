New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GBR opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.51.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New Concept Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

