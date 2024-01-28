Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 483,377 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

