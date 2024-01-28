NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7,442.82

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,442.82 ($94.57) and traded as high as GBX 8,517.20 ($108.22). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 8,508 ($108.11), with a volume of 150,286 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,350 ($93.39) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,925 ($87.99).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,178.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,459.94. The stock has a market cap of £10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,487.41, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other NEXT news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,430 ($107.12), for a total transaction of £5,058,000 ($6,426,937.74). 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

