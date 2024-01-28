NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEE. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

