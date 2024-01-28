Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 475 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $113,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 50,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

LOW opened at $211.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.96. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

