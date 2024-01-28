Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 475 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $113,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 50,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $211.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.77 and its 200-day moving average is $213.96. The stock has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

