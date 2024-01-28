Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,150 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,826,000 after acquiring an additional 509,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,096,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,646,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,887,000 after acquiring an additional 494,118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.47 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

