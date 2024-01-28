Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 92.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

