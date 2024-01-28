Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 451 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

