Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys Shares of 1,850 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $140.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.00. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $140.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

