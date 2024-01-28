Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys Shares of 435 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.25.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $361.23 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.69 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.51 and its 200-day moving average is $476.07.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

