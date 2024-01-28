Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys Shares of 4,802 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.47 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

