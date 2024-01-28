Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,314,000 after buying an additional 28,004 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $132.73 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.