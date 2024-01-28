Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $132.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.74. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.76.

