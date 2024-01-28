Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $225,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,571.2% during the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $15,188,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $104.70 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.