Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $298,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after buying an additional 17,911,476 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth about $125,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.