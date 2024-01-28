Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.19.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

