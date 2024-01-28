Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $693,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after purchasing an additional 429,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after buying an additional 224,553 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

