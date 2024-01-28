Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $5,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $570.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

