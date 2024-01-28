Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.11. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

