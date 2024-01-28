Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,207,000. Sound Stewardship LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,235,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $61.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $61.83.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

