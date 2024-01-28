Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $202,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $241.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $243.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International



Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

