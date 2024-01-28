Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $202,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $54.99 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.