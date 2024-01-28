Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $222,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $140.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $140.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.