Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $488,000 in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 5.0% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 234,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $41.13 on Friday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 106.10%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $47,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NNN REIT news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $47,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,412. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

