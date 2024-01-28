Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Makes New $168,000 Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

