Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $245.89 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $247.55. The stock has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.05 and a 200 day moving average of $222.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

