Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

