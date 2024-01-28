Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Makes New $488,000 Investment in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NNN REIT

In other NNN REIT news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $47,837.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,306 shares of company stock worth $1,793,412. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

NNN REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $41.13 on Friday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.10%.

NNN REIT Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

