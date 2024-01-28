Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $20.84 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

