Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $142.53 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.96 and a 200 day moving average of $126.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

