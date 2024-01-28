Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV opened at $76.93 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

