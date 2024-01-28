Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,518 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.79.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

View Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.