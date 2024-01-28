Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 174 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 7,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.53.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

