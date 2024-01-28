Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 345 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in XPO were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the second quarter valued at about $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at about $34,825,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 3,614,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,229,000 after buying an additional 1,070,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO opened at $86.89 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

