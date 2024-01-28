Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 512 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $233.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.90. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $242.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

