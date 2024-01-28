Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 512 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Danaher Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $242.23. The company has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.43 and its 200 day moving average is $231.90.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

