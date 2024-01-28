Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,453 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 0.26% of Civista Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 74.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 115.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $282.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $22.56.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

