Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HUM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.25.
Humana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $361.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.69 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.07.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.
Humana Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
